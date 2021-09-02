From mini-brass band to gifts, here's how Obofour surprised his wife on her birthday (VIDEO)

The couple who are known for showing the world how much they love each other on social media proved yet another point today with the celebration of Ciara’s birthday.

Obofour took to social media to show the grand entrance of gifts lined up for his wife with a mini-brass band in the mix.

Ciara celebrated her birthday with some stunning photos on her Instagram page.

Obofour, whose real name is Kwaku Agyei Antwi, is known for showering gifts and cash on his wife.

Last week, Obofour proved that "money no bi my problem" by spraying GHC100 bills on his wife at the birthday party of Rev Owusu Bempah.

Rev Owusu Bempah organised a plush birthday party and invited Rev Obofour and other dignitaries to grace the occasion.

Even though highlife musician Akwaboah Jnr put on a marvellous live performance, Rev Obofour stole the show when he stormed the stage to shower money on his wife.

While spraying the cash, Rev Obofour further showed the romantic side of him when he removed his hat and fixed it on his wife’s head.

Last month, Rev Obofour was enstooled as a Ga Sempe Mantse at Bortianor. The man of God is now addressed as Nii Adotey Gyata 1, his stool name.

According to the Bortianor traditional community, the decision to enstool Obofour as a chief is to appreciate his philanthropic activities and significant impact on the community.

The enstooling ceremony happened within two days for the traditional rites to be performed. On day one, Rev Obofour was picked up on Saturday evening by men from the Bortianor traditional council, and on Sunday, he was out doored at a mini-festival.