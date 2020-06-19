The Ghanaian actor for about a month has made countless headlines out of an emotional breakdown which saw him, crying, acting angry and dropping worrying comments on social media about his friends and estranged wife.

The recent one after calling out Kalybos for sleeping with a girl of his, was when he sent out a message to his estranged wife to bring his twin to him. According to him, she is jobless and can’t take care of the girls.

Funny Face's second marriage breaks down

However, Adebayor upon seeing one of Funny Face’s post about his estranged wife advised him to stop posting on social media unnecessarily and he has listened.

Announcing his break today, he wrote “A pure heart can never be destroyed. Hello @funnyfansofficial from today am gonna go off social media for a while just to take a little break”

He continued that “Too much going on now with me trying to get my girls back plus soo many backstabbing and lies going on all in da name of painting me black to da people dat truly love and support my craft .. ONE DAY I WILL TELL MY STORY.. ghetto youth Never give up in dis life, once there is life der is hope. Love u all and wish u all da best. See ya”ll soon”

Concluding his message, he wrote “Saaaawwwwwwwwww Moraaaaaa ... KASOA VANDAMME “ EI GO OVER YOU “ do u remember what was written at da back of CHORKOR TROTRO BUS .. ? I SHALL RETURN TO GOD BE THE GLORY".

See his post below.