It is recalled that the Ghanaian comedian during his social media meltdown, in which he announced his second divorce and called out Lil Win, Kalybos among his other friends for betraying him, said he has reached a point where he doesn’t give a f*ck about Ghanaians again.

screenshot of Funny Face's now-deleted post

According to him, he has noticed that the comment must have infuriated Ghanaians because he has dropped a new album and the sales are not going well. “I once said I don’t give a f*ck about everybody, I don’t think what they think about me … I think it’s the opposite, I think about what Ghanaians think about me,” he said in an emotional video.

READ ALSO: I didn't 'cum' - Wanlov explains why he named his daughter 'Ama Manpi'

He continued that “I have come up with an album, Animal Kingdom, I have 17 tracks on the album, I once said I don’t give a f**k about Ghanaians, because of that comment Ghanaians are not buying album”.

In a video shared on his social media pages, he narrated how he roamed with his album but recorded poor sales. Patching his path with Ghanaians, he said: “ I think it’s about time I apologize, I am really sorry Ghana, support your own, please help me”.

Watch the video below for more.