The Ghanaian actor has been appearing before an Ofaakor Circuit Court after he was arrested for causing a disturbance with warning shots at a bar in Kasoa over a fight he lost.

Funny face called out and cursed Ghana police for allegedly torturing him during his arrest and whilst he was in custody.

However, the actor is now saying that "I want to render an apology to Ghana Police Service from the IGP to the last constable, to the Cape Coast regional command, the Pentecost Division, especially Millinuim City police".

In a video shared on his social media pages, he continued that " I am really sorry for an issue I had with you people, I am really sorry for all the words I used on you, find a place in your heart to forgive me".

According to the actor who has been at the Accra Psychiatric Hospital for mental health treatment, he was "going through a lot as at that time". He continued that "so I accept the fact that I used words that are not qualified to be used by a human being".

In the video below, he concluded that "I am really Ghana Police, please forgive me".