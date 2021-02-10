Funny Face was arrested on Monday, February 8, in Kasoa, Central Region following a police report.

The Central Regional Police PRO, DSP Irene Serwaa Oppong told JoyNews that the “Cow & Chicken” series producer and lead actor was picked up by the police for causing a disturbance in a bar.

“Currently Funny Face is in the custody of the police will be granted bail today,” he said. “The drinking spot operator is also in the custody of police and we are investigating him for assault.”

According to him, Funny Face had gone to the bar where a misunderstanding ensued between him and the owner.

He said although the two were separated, Funny Face went home and returned with a gun, and fired warning shots.

Funny Face filed a police report against the owner of the drinking pub for assault after sustaining injuries during the fight.

The comedian’s gun was retrieved and an investigation has been launched to determine whether it is a registered gun or not.

DSP Oppong stated that the police had to take the suspect, Funny Face, to the hospital to get his wounds treated.

“Yesterday police thought it’s wise that it wasn’t in the best interest of the suspects to be granted bail because we are to protect life and property.”

“Detention is not only for investigations to go on but then if we see that the life of the person is also not safe out there, we also detain him.”

DSP Oppong said investigations are still ongoing adding, “we have also collected some exhibit from the scene of the crime” which is aiding the police in their investigations.

Watch Funny Face arrested for firing gunshots below.