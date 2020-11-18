The “Cow & Chicken” series producer and actor accused Vanessa of domestic abuse but the saying ‘there are two sides to every story’ is now at play.

Vanessa has also come out to share a horrible domestic abuse on the part of Funny Face.

In her latest interview, she revealed that she has suffered series of domestic abuses in the hands of Funny Face and at some point, she was beaten until her caesarean section wound opened.

She said she underwent CS when she was delivering her twins, Ella and Bella, but Funny Face showed no mercy when anger took the better part of him.

According to Vanessa, who is nine months pregnant for Funny Face, the fight started as a result of noise from her twins. She said Funny Face and his crew were on set shooting “Kasoa Trotro” series when one of her twins started crying. And instead of carrying the child, he got angry and started yelling at her.

She admitted to inflicting injury on Funny Face during one of their fights.

“If Nana Yaw [Funny Face] can show you his body, he has a scar on his lower abdomen,” she told GHPage. “I inflicted injury on him with his award plaque because he squeezed my head in his ambit during a fight. It was a fight, and I had no option.”

Vanessa revealed the genesis of their fights, saying: “That fight started because he said the twins were disturbing his work. Also, I wore a dress to go out and he thought I was going to see a man. I was going to see Maame Yeboah Asiedu. I was going out with my kids so how can I visit another man with them?” she quizzed.

Venessa disclosed that things escalated and, in the process, Funny Face fired a warning shot. She said Funny Face killed one of his dogs and also beat her up until her caesarean section wound opened.

“He pulled out a gun and fired a warning shot after the fight. He easily gets fed up with the people around him. His mood changes every three to four days when you are with him. He shot and killed his dog because he said I was giving it too much attention. He once beat me to the extent that my CS [Caesarean section] wound opened.”

She added: “He only shows off his twins on social media but don't do the same in the house. He wants sympathy from people. That is what I know.”

Watch the full interview below.