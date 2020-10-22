Yesterday, the Ghanaian comic actor announced his intention to stage a peaceful EndSARS protest in Kasoa to empathize with Nigerians in the ongoing unrest. However, some fans shot down his idea.

Following how some social media users disapproved his street protest intention, Funny Face opted to hold the the protest in his house and that happened today. The actor had some few fans who joined him.

Some held placards with the inscriptions saying that "give us our right", "end SARS" and "we stand with with Nigeria". Funny Face also spoke from the protest ground to re-echo the call of the police brutality to end in Nigeria.

He posted the video with the caption, "#EndSars #Stoppolicebrutality .. “GYE NYAME “ Atleast my soul will be happy .. I happily and soul willing joined my brothers and sisters from Nigeria to say no to #ENDSARS #Stoppolicebrutality .. you call me a traitor and threatens to kill me in my inboxes and on my phone number .. guess what ! I have news for U .. I will be waiting for u .. it will be like war FIIM"