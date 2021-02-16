According to him, the spell was cast in a shrine by a friend of the actor who is also in the industry and that is the reason behind the predicament Funny Face has been facing.

“Remember I once told you guys to pray for Funny Face and that someone has taken him to the shrine to embarrass him? And that he will run mad and roam the streets? Those things have started to manifest," he said in the video.

The Ghanaian actor after his recent brouhaha with the mother of his three children has been arrested recently for causing a disturbance in a Kasoa bar after he lost a fight and returned to the venue to fire gunshots.

The actor appeared in court yesterday where His Lordship Ebenezer Osei Darko who presided over the hearing has asked Ghana Police to take him to a psychiatric hospital for two weeks for exhibiting signs of depression.

Prophet Prince Elisha, MzBel, Nana Tonardo and Efia Schwarzengger

The man of God who has once been caught in a staged prophecy scandal involving MzBel and Afia Schwarzenegger, explains that "a celebrity, a very popular person is responsible for all the tribulations Funny Face is going through. He took Funny to a shrine. Even though that person has reconciled with Funny Face, the spell has still not been reversed".

Speaking on the way forward to spiritually end Funny Face's woes, Prophet Prince Elisha said “I want all of us to continue to pray for him. All the things I saw about him have started coming to pass".

In the video seen by pulse.com.gh, he concluded that "if we don’t intensify our prayers, we’ll all wake up one day and realize that Funny Face has run mad".