Funny Face and Vanessa put up a series of dramatic shows last two weeks when they came out in public to wash their dirty linens.

Last two weeks, Vanessa dropped a bombshell on the domestic abuse she had to endure while living with Funny Face.

She said she was beaten up on several occasions and even at some point, Funny Face kicked her in her stomach until her CS wound (which she did for the twins) opened.

Funny Face had earlier accused her of domestic abuse and shared some videos of their confrontations.

Yesterday, it was reported that Vanessa had given birth to Funny Face’s third child. The news was confirmed by Vanessa’s father Jah Wisdom.

Then, this morning, Funny Face shared a new video of himself restoring the photo frames of her twins.

He captioned the video: “ GYE NYAME “ ... BACK TO WHERE YOU BELONG GIRLs .. my #ELLAandBELLA FOR LIFE IS FOR LIFE.”

Fans reacted to the video, as usual.

“Two angels watching over u my brother!!!!! U are blessed forget the stress!!!! One love!!!!” a follower wrote. “In God we trust. Positive thinking nkoaa ok. God bless,” said another follower.

Another follower said: “Thank you for bringing back my mum's to where they belong, I love twins, I was so hurt when u took them out from there. God bless u.”

“Good God bless u for that... With the new girl at hand now bro it won't be easy koraaaa.... But God is in control,” added a follower.

Since Vanessa delivered, Funny Face hasn’t uttered a word. He is doing his usual Instagram updates.