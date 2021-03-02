A court order on Monday, 15th February after the actor's re-arrest, has sanctioned Ghana Police to take Funny Face to the psychiatric hospital for 2 weeks which has now been extended by a month.

According to His Lordship Ebenezer Osei Darko of Ofaakor Circuit Court, the actor may be having a mental crisis and possibly going through depression. Yesterday, the doctor caring for the actor requested an extension in the facility and the court granted it.

Funny Face for the past weeks has been at the facility where his baby mama with his children and Adebayor visited him separately. Funny Face has since not posted anything on social media until today.

Making a return to social media, Funny Face shared a teaser video to music video he says he will drop soon. According to him, the video is for a song that features Castro. With a hashtag, Funny Face indicated that it is a new beginning for him.

"Music video coming soon ... FUNNY FACE ft CASTRO “ ODOBEKUMI" FOREVER TO GOD ALONE BE ALL THE GLORY ... best love songwriter 2021 #BACKHOMESAFELY #Newlife #NewBegining," he wrote. See his post below.