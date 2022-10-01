Funny Face returns to stage after 10 years to deliver a nostalgic rib-cracking comedy performance

Alongside prominent humorists such as Clemento Suarez, OB Mensah and Jeneral Ntatia, Funny Face performed to the delight of patrons who were present on the night of September 30, 2022, at the National Theatre.

Funny Face's most memorable stand-up comedy was his performance at the Night of 1010 laughs in 2010. Unfortunately, Funny Face has been away from active comic work due to his discussed mental health crises.

The comedian who earned himself the name, Children’s President, was sentenced to a psychological evaluation after threatening to harm his baby mama and a few of his colleagues.

Lekzy DeComic ‘Too Cute To Be Mute’ chapter 2 happened yesterday September 30, 2022 at the National Theatre.

Lekzy DeComic has over the years endeared himself to the hearts of many across the world with his craft. He has performed on some of the biggest stages in the country and promises even to do more with his upcoming show.