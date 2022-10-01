The comedian used humour to educate patrons about mental health crises by sharing his personal experience. While discussing his battle with suicidal thoughts during his mental health crises, he advised patrons to dismiss any thoughts of suicide no matter the circumstance.
Funny Face returns to stage after 10 years to deliver a nostalgic rib-cracking comedy performance
Funny Face alias 'Children President' has made his comeback into show-business after he delivered a nostalgic rib-cracking comedy performance at Lekzy DeComic's 'Too Cute to Be Mute 2' stand-up comedy special.
Alongside prominent humorists such as Clemento Suarez, OB Mensah and Jeneral Ntatia, Funny Face performed to the delight of patrons who were present on the night of September 30, 2022, at the National Theatre.
Funny Face's most memorable stand-up comedy was his performance at the Night of 1010 laughs in 2010. Unfortunately, Funny Face has been away from active comic work due to his discussed mental health crises.
Funny Face, alongside popular comedians like OB Amponsah, Clemento Suarez and Jeneral Ntatia, and Lekzy Decomic’s also performed on the night.
The comedian who earned himself the name, Children’s President, was sentenced to a psychological evaluation after threatening to harm his baby mama and a few of his colleagues.
Lekzy DeComic ‘Too Cute To Be Mute’ chapter 2 happened yesterday September 30, 2022 at the National Theatre.
Lekzy DeComic has over the years endeared himself to the hearts of many across the world with his craft. He has performed on some of the biggest stages in the country and promises even to do more with his upcoming show.
His craft has earned him several nominations and awards over the period.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh