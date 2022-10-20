Funny Face to stage his own comedy show this December; calls it 'Pure Madness'

Funny Face was arrested late last year after he experienced a broken heart and went through a bipolar episode which saw him threatening to kill his baby mama. Funny Face also fired warning shots after a confrontation with a bartender in Kasoa.

The circumstances led to his arrest after which an Accra Circuit Court referred him to a psychiatric hospital following medical reports that confirmed he had a mental breakdown. Funny Face has been discharged a few months ago and he is now very healthy.

The Ghanaian comedian returned to the stand-up comedy stage a few weeks ago after he performed at Lekzy DeComic's 'Too Cute to Be Mute 2' stand-up comedy special.

After a successful show which has seen him receiving applauds, Funny Face has announced his own show.

"GYE NYAME " A G#FUNNYFANs brace yourself for dis December ... my one man stand up comedy show ... titled #PUREMADNESS coming soon !! You go laugh taya Real life experience turned to comedy," he tweeted.

Funny Face's tweet about his Pure Madness comedy show Pulse Ghana