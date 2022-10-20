The comic actor took a break from standup and acting as he went through depression which sent him to police cells.
Funny Face to stage his own comedy show this December; calls it 'Pure Madness'
Funny Face is back on his feet as one of Ghana's finest standup comedians.
Funny Face was arrested late last year after he experienced a broken heart and went through a bipolar episode which saw him threatening to kill his baby mama. Funny Face also fired warning shots after a confrontation with a bartender in Kasoa.
The circumstances led to his arrest after which an Accra Circuit Court referred him to a psychiatric hospital following medical reports that confirmed he had a mental breakdown. Funny Face has been discharged a few months ago and he is now very healthy.
The Ghanaian comedian returned to the stand-up comedy stage a few weeks ago after he performed at Lekzy DeComic's 'Too Cute to Be Mute 2' stand-up comedy special.
After a successful show which has seen him receiving applauds, Funny Face has announced his own show.
"GYE NYAME " A G#FUNNYFANs brace yourself for dis December ... my one man stand up comedy show ... titled #PUREMADNESS coming soon !! You go laugh taya Real life experience turned to comedy," he tweeted.
Funny Face's most memorable stand-up comedy was his performance at the Night of 1010 laughs in 2010.
