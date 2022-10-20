RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Funny Face to stage his own comedy show this December; calls it 'Pure Madness'

Selorm Tali

Funny Face is back on his feet as one of Ghana's finest standup comedians.

Funny Face
Funny Face

The comic actor took a break from standup and acting as he went through depression which sent him to police cells.

Read Also

Funny Face was arrested late last year after he experienced a broken heart and went through a bipolar episode which saw him threatening to kill his baby mama. Funny Face also fired warning shots after a confrontation with a bartender in Kasoa.

The circumstances led to his arrest after which an Accra Circuit Court referred him to a psychiatric hospital following medical reports that confirmed he had a mental breakdown. Funny Face has been discharged a few months ago and he is now very healthy.

The Ghanaian comedian returned to the stand-up comedy stage a few weeks ago after he performed at Lekzy DeComic's 'Too Cute to Be Mute 2' stand-up comedy special.

After a successful show which has seen him receiving applauds, Funny Face has announced his own show.

"GYE NYAME " A G#FUNNYFANs brace yourself for dis December ... my one man stand up comedy show ... titled #PUREMADNESS coming soon !! You go laugh taya Real life experience turned to comedy," he tweeted.

Funny Face's tweet about his Pure Madness comedy show
Funny Face's tweet about his Pure Madness comedy show Funny Face's tweet about his Pure Madness comedy show Pulse Ghana

Funny Face's most memorable stand-up comedy was his performance at the Night of 1010 laughs in 2010.

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly gossiping about everyone famous for the pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment sucks his pen’s ink most.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Sonnie Badu

I get upset when people with no light, small credit disrespect me - Sonnie Badu

Nicky Minaj

I am working with a Ghanaian artiste; Nicky Minaj reveals on Instagram live (WATCH)

Shatta Wale

Shatta Wale receives customised Range Rover on his birthday

Black Sherif - (Mdundo)

Black Sherif brings out the big boys for his private dinner party