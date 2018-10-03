Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Funny Face to teach at Lilwin’s school


Video Funny Face to teach at Lilwin’s school

According to Funny Face he will gladly accept Lil Win offer to teach at his school, Great Minds International school.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

Ghanaian actor cum comedian, Funny Face has gladly accepted Kojo Nkansah Lilwin’s offer to teach at his newly established school, Great Minds International school.

In the video, Funny Face is heard promising to give free tickets to the students to any of his organised events.

 

READ MORE: Moesha says she needs a tour guide in Switzerland, baits with half nude video

The Kumawood actor officially commissioned the Great Minds International School following a short ceremony held on Tuesday 25th September 2018.

The school located at Offinso Ahenkro in the Ashanti Region ranges from crèche to Junior High School.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

John Dumelo: A lot of lives will be lost if social media shuts down – Actor John Dumelo A lot of lives will be lost if social media shuts down – Actor
Shatta Movement: Shatta Wale fan tattoos his face on his back Shatta Movement Shatta Wale fan tattoos his face on his back
Sharing Is Caring: Medikal shares money and food to the people of Nima Sharing Is Caring Medikal shares money and food to the people of Nima
New Jet: Buy a new presidential jet before Ghanaians kill you, Shatta Wale to Nana Addo New Jet Buy a new presidential jet before Ghanaians kill you, Shatta Wale to Nana Addo
Sexy: Moesha says she needs a tour guide in Switzerland, baits with half nude video Sexy Moesha says she needs a tour guide in Switzerland, baits with half nude video
Delta Air Lines: Yvonne Nelson's plane catches fire; takes to social media to thank God Delta Air Lines Yvonne Nelson's plane catches fire; takes to social media to thank God

Recommended Videos

Celebrity News: Ebony’s elder sister releases first ‘freestyle’ Celebrity News Ebony’s elder sister releases first ‘freestyle’
Celebrity News: My future husband should be rich and handsome – MzVee Celebrity News My future husband should be rich and handsome – MzVee
Celebrity News: It was such a great honour to meet French President – DJ Switch Celebrity News It was such a great honour to meet French President – DJ Switch



Top Articles

1 Actress How Nigerian blackmailers got Princess Shyngle’s sex tape in a...bullet
2 Video Ebony’s elder sister releases first ‘freestyle’bullet
3 Actor Toosweet Annan and friends joins the Kupe Challenge in wigbullet
4 Hot!!! Meet Pappy Kojo's on-and-off girlfriend of five yearsbullet
5 Delta Air Lines Yvonne Nelson's plane catches fire; takes to...bullet
6 Damilola Adegbite Chris Attoh not a "man"- Ex-wife suggests in...bullet
7 American Visa Rosemond Brown's 'American dream' in shatters...bullet
8 Video Benedicta Gafah reacts to Afia Schwarzenegger’s...bullet
9 Sexy Moesha says she needs a tour guide in Switzerland,...bullet
10 Powerful Moves Watch Benedicta Gafah flaunt her dance...bullet

Related Articles

Video Benedicta Gafah reacts to Afia Schwarzenegger’s abortion accusations
Wow Maame Serwaa nominated for the first time at GOWA Awards
Free Things Pay me or face my lawyers - Jasmine Baroudi threatens production houses
Delta Air Lines Yvonne Nelson's plane catches fire; takes to social media to thank God
Sexy Moesha says she needs a tour guide in Switzerland, baits with half nude video
New Jet Buy a new presidential jet before Ghanaians kill you, Shatta Wale to Nana Addo
Sharing Is Caring Medikal shares money and food to the people of Nima

Top Videos

1 Serena Williams goes topless in heroic breast cancer videobullet
2 Listen Sarkodie finally 'disses' Shatta Wale in latest Videobullet
3 Video Rashida Black beauty and husband Kushman show off their new babybullet
4 Video Shatta Wale is not a better fighter than I am - Shatta Michybullet
5 Video Kanye West to continue his 'Yandhi' album recording in Africabullet
6 Video Rosemond Brown promises presenter sex in exchange for a...bullet
7 Video Stephanie Benson reveals why she does not go to churchbullet
8 Celebrity Birthday Benedicta Gafah throws lavish private...bullet
9 Video Patapaa ends beef with Prophet Kumchachabullet
10 Video Watch how Spio Garbrah danced to King Promise’s...bullet

Celebrities

Maame Serwaa nominated for the first time at GOWA Awards
Wow Maame Serwaa nominated for the first time at GOWA Awards
Free Things Pay me or face my lawyers - Jasmine Baroudi threatens production houses
Arnold Asamoah Baidoo only criticizes me when awards are near- Singer
Guru Arnold Asamoah Baidoo only criticizes me when awards are near- Rapper
Peace Patapaa ends beef with Prophet Kumchacha
X
Advertisement