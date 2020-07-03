“Animal Kingdom” – a 16-track album (with bonus tracks included) – features top Ghanaian musicians including Gasmilla, D Cryme, Bisa Kdei, and missing Castro.

He released the album this week after weeks of creating buzz and hype around his debut project.

And despite all the hype, he failed to sell a single copy on digital stores.

However, after realising the poor performance of his project, he took to Instagram today to troll himself, adding that it’s an ‘international disgrace’.

He shared a screenshot of his revenue with the caption: “Ghanaians... thank you for da international disgrace wai .. now some of da stores am selling da “ Animal kingdom “ album .. are sending me emails asking if am really a musician , because they can’t waste their time .. because dis disgrace dem no see some before .. da only artist to record ... zero sales in their stores! .. but I understand u people .. you are teaching me sense .. next time .. when I talk .. I will think abt it before ! Pls is ok .. am one of ur own ooo .. this children’s park I wanna build .. is for us all .. God bless Ghanaians 🇬🇭🙏 .. Ankooosowa . Next time .. play with Ghanaians .. hmmm .. da tin “ Over me waaa “ !