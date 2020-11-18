His baby mama, Vanessa, who is heavily pregnant, has granted her second interview in less than 24 hours and she is dropping some wild allegations against the “Cow & Chicken” series actor.

Vanessa, in her latest interview with GHPage, confessed to assaulting Funny Face but did it on purpose – self-defence. She had no option than to assault him, according to Vanessa, who is nine months pregnant for Funny Face. She also dropped an audio of Funny Face cursing her and insulting her mother.

“If Nana Yaw [Funny Face] can show you his body, he has a scar on his lower abdomen,” she revealed. “I inflicted injury on him with his award plaque because he squeezed my head in his ambit during a fight. It was a fight, and I had no option.”

She said the fight started because her twins were crying when Funny Face and his crew were on set for “Kasoa Trotro” series. She said she later dressed up to see Maame Yeboah Asiedu but Funny Face mistook it for cheating.

“That fight started because he said the twins were disturbing his work. Also, I wore a dress to go out and he thought I was going to see a man. I was going to see Maame Yeboah Asiedu. I was going out with my kids so how can I visit another man with them?” she quizzed.

Venessa disclosed that things escalated and, in the process, Funny Face fired a warning shot. She said Funny Face killed one of his dogs and also beat her up until her caesarean section wound opened.

“He pulled out a gun and fired a warning shot after the fight. He easily gets fed up with the people around him. His mood changes every three to four days when you are with him. He shot and killed his dog because he said I was giving it too much attention. He once beat me to the extent that my CS [Caesarean section] wound opened.”

She added: “He only shows off his twins on social media but don't do the same in the house. He wants sympathy from people. That is what I know.”

Watch the full interview below.