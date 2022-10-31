RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade spotted in Ghana with their daughter (VIDEO)

Selorm Tali

Hollywood actress, Gabrielle Union has been spotted in Ghana with her superstar family.

The American actress famed for movies like Deliver Us from Eva, Think Like A Man, and Love & Basketball among others, arrived in Ghana this morning, Monday, 31st October 2022, with NBA star husband, Dwyane Wade.

The couple loved by many over how they flaunt their love life on social media were spotted with their daughter, Kaavia James at the Kotoka International Airport.

The wades were welcomed by a cultural troupe with drumming and dancing. The visit by the family forms part of their #wadeworldtour2022. The actress with her husband and family are known travellers of the world.

Their presence in Ghana has sparked excitement among their fans as their daughter, Kaavia, is also a favourite of many because of the viral memes netizens create with her photos.

"Isn’t that the meme princess?" A Twitter quizzed after watching the video of the family in Ghana with another adding that "our meme queen is in town! @itsgabrielleu she’s not leaving Ghana without some memes from around!".

Before arriving in Ghana, the family were spotted in Zanzibar where the actress marked her 50th birthday.

Sharing how her birthday celebration in the African country went on, she wrote "I’m still processing the level of effort and planning that went into pulling off such an unbelievable 50th birthday party in Zanzibar Tanzania and keep the details a surprise from my nosy self. I’m beyond grateful for all of my loved ones who flew around the world to celebrate with me. How @dwyanewade @ronndarocksevents @dauniedaune got THE @lisalisall77 to come all this way to perform was unreal. Thank you Lisa for being so amazing to my Mom & reminding me that your childhood heroes can turn out to be as lovely as you imagined them. I’m just floating on gratitude and to know this is just our 1st stop on the #wadeworldtour2022 🌍 Edition, I’m the happiest seasoned gal around".

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly gossiping about everyone famous for the pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment sucks his pen’s ink most.
