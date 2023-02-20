Gabrielle Union brands Tem as 'the Queen' after performance at NBA All-Star Game

Last night, Union was seen on camera hailing Nigerian artist Tems after her performance at the NBA All-Star Game.The NBA All-Star event happened over the weekend with various lineups in Salt Lake City. LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo led the All-Star Game.

Apart from the many games that were played, three Nigerian artists, Tems, Rema, and Burna Boy, graced the stage and gave mind-blowing performances.

Tems' performance appeared to have blown away Gabrielle Union, who resorted to hailing the singer in the now-viral video.

"There's only one Tems. This is the queen," she said.

Tems continues to climb the ladder of success, putting the Nigerian music industry on the global stage with award-winning collaborations and groundbreaking releases.