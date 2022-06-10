RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Gambo gets cosy with Shugatiti in new music video as he talks about 'Settle' (WATCH)

Authors:

Selorm Tali

Gambo has dropped his first track after winning the 2022 VGMA Unsung Artist of the year.

Gambo and Shugatiti
The Ghanaian rapper has collaborated with music duo, Keche, for the new song he titles 'Settle'. The track produced by LexyzOnIt & Forqzy Beats is an afrobeat song that sees the rapper talking about marriage.

'Settle' has been dropped today, 10th June 2022 with its official video which features Ghanaian socialite, Shugatiti.

Gambo ii
Speaking at a release party for the song, Gambo bemoaned his critics over his recent incident at the VGMA with TV Host Adwoa Noella. "The way you went online and tweet the VGMA incident, I am expecting the same energy on social media," he said.

The release party happened at the 4Syte Mansion and it was graced by Shugatiti, Keche and some key Twitter influencers. Watch the official music video for 'Settle' in the video below and don't forget to share your reviews with us via the comment section.

