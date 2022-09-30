Gasmilla set to host Abelefest in October

He explained that Abelefest is also intended to celebrate Ga culture, particularly popular traditional meals such as banku and kenkey, which are prepared with corn.

“In the Ga language, abele means corn. Abelefest is basically to showcase the beauty of Ga culture. It is the perfect place to be for the best combination of Ga food and Ga music.”

Gasmilla will headline the event with veteran musician Adani Best and Cina Soul.

Abelefest Pulse Ghana

He said the main objectives of the festival is gathering the core fans of Gasmilla, projecting and promoting the true Ghanaian sound, celebrating role models from the Ga community and creating a family-oriented ambiance for parents and children to have a good time.

“It is also aimed at educating and orienting the nation about the music, tradition, dance, food and fashion of the Ga community as well as creating a problem-solving community.

“The festival will throw light on abele (maize), the staple food for the celebration of Homomo festival which signifies the end of hunger for the Ga tribe. Some of the highlights of the event will be preparation of the kpokpoi, fashion and food funfair, networking and socialisation.

“Abelefest, will bring together patrons to enjoy various delicacies and how they are prepared, and enjoy concert, which will see some of Ghana’s finest musicians on stage during the Gasmilla Music Concert session

“Some of the musicians who will join the Telemo hitmaker on stage are Cina Soul, Adane Best, Apaatse, Luta, Marince Omario, Kokui Selormey, Papilion Blood and Long Life who will all be supported by 1st Class Band”, he added.

Other notable artistes on the bill are Kokui Selormey, Marince Omario, Long life, and Papillon Blood and Luther and Apaatse.