The outspoken Ghanaian socialite explains that gays, just as any other living thing on earth, are created by God.

"Every living thing in the world is a creation from God including “the devil.” Y’all treat gay people as if they ain’t humans! Why do people care so much about what others decide to do with their sexuality. Mind y’all damn business. All of you do “sinful” things," she said.

Efia Odo was answering an Instagram fan who asked her why supports gay people. In her Instastory reply, she also noted that "they are people. They have blood running through their body. They bleed just like you and I do. They feel hurt, they feel pain, they feel love they feel every emotion every human being feels".

Efia Odo's comment on why she supports gays

The actress' opinion comes close to what Kwasi Kyei Darkwa, has said recently about homosexuals in Ghana. According to the veteran Ghanaian broadcaster, they are homosexuals in Ghana too and he thinks it is stupid for them to hide their identity.

Ace broadcaster, KKD DCX

“There are people in Ghana who are gays. It is because of the law in Ghana that they hide. I think it is stupid that anybody living their truth must hide. Everywhere I had worked, there were people who were gay," Mr Kwesi Kyei Darkwa said.

The fashion icon who has once worked with GBC, Citi FM and with other media outfits in Ghana and abroad emphasized that "people are condemning others for sins that they do not commit but they are committing worse sins than the ones they condemned".