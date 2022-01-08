RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Generous Sarkodie clears total debt for baby stuck at Ridge Hospital over medical bill

Sarkodie has come to the rescue of a baby who was stuck at the Ridge Hospital over medical bills.

The 18 months old baby, Rose Samira Sulley, is said have been at the hospital for months despite receiving treatment and could have been discharged to go home.

However, she was still kept at the hospital as her parents couldn’t pay her medical bill.

A report by Metro TV states that Rose accidentally fell into a hot water her mother heated to bath her. The baby girl was rushed to the Hospital where she also underwent surgery for severe burns.

Rose was also placed on a ventilator for weeks until her improving recovery.

According to Metro TV sources, Sarkodie has donated GH13,000 to clear the total debt of Rose so as she can finally go home.

The Ghanaian rapper did this silently and has not commented about it publicly. Hear more details from the Metro TV report below.

