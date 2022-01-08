Generous Sarkodie clears total debt for baby stuck at Ridge Hospital over medical bill

However, she was still kept at the hospital as her parents couldn’t pay her medical bill.

A report by Metro TV states that Rose accidentally fell into a hot water her mother heated to bath her. The baby girl was rushed to the Hospital where she also underwent surgery for severe burns.

Rose was also placed on a ventilator for weeks until her improving recovery.

According to Metro TV sources, Sarkodie has donated GH13,000 to clear the total debt of Rose so as she can finally go home.