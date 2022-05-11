Genevieve Nnaji reportedly going through mental health challenge; Stella Dimoko details

Before this, Genevieve Nnaji apart from going missing at notable events in Nigeria for some time now has also removed all posts from her Instagram page.

Nigerian celebrity news blogger, Stella Dimoko Korkus, confirmed the news on her verified Instagram page but has debunked reports that Miss Nnaji's alleged condition is linked to drugs.

"Nollywood actress Genevieve Nnaji needs love and prayers to overcome what she is going through and not breaking news to allege that she is down becos of drugs overuse. OMG THIS IS SO WRONG," Stella wrote.

She continued that "so if someone is down it automatically means they took drugs? Would a real nurse who works in the US where the law works st#pidly come out to confirm such sensitive info riddled with lies instead of protecting by keeping quiet?"

The blogger lashed out at couriers of the news with a curse. "Whoever you are I pray you lose your license to practice any kind of nursing. It is not everything that is sensational, please. Pray for Genevieve to come out of what she is going through and may God forgive those of you who are already slamming her online. ..