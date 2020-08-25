The Nigerian actress during an interview said her fear of being divorced after getting married is her reason for staying single, emphasizing that she desires to stay married for a very long time.

“If I get married, I really want to stay married and staying married is not an easy thing. It means you are completely in tune with your partner,” the Director of acclaimed Lion Heart movie she said.

READ ALSO: Joe Mettle's marriage will last because he married Ewe woman - Counselor Lutterodt

She continued that “It means you have found your soul mate and will have to be able to stand a lot of disappointments that would definitely come but then again you have to learn how to forgive".

Genevieve Nnaji at the Essence Black Women in Hollyood Luncheon [Essence]

The 41-year-old award-winning actress started her acting career in 1998, she has a daughter around age 20 but has kept her out of the media just like less is known about her relationship life.