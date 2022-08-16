George Quaye lands $2 million contract from McDan

The Ghanaian millionaire praised the versatile media personality who also doubles as an actor and a director for achieving more in life after making a name for himself.

Pulse Ghana

“I’m here with Aboagye. Aboagye you saw in ‘Taxi Driver’ just won a contract from me – about two million dollars.

“You saw him in ‘Taxi Driver’ like he was joking [in ‘Taxi Driver] but Aboagye had a purpose. Today, he is sitting here in a suit. Everybody has something special in him,” McDan noted at the event.

During his address during the programme, ghanaweb.com reported him to have also encouraged the youth to crave distinctiveness by taking calculated steps in life.

Although Mr McKorley has spoken highly of George Quaye's two-million-dollar contract with his company, it is currently unknown to the public the kind of contract he won and how he tends to use the money.

Apart from his career in the media and showbiz space, George Quaye is also the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for ImageBureau, an event organising company which organised the Asafotufiam Concert in Ada.