Get worried if your man was my ex - Princess Shyngle

Ghana-based Gambian actress, Princess Shyngle has sent a note of caution to the wives and girlfriends of his Ex-boyfriends.

According to reports by famebug page, Princess posted a video of her 'spanking' body saying that husbands and boyfriends of people she dated in the past can’t let her go.

She captioned the video “If your man was my ex you get to be very worried baby girl cuz he’s still blowing up my phone and can’t seem to let go”.

It could be recalled, in a recent interview, the actress revealed that she has dated Ghanaian footballer, Michael Essien, D Black and other men.

Although this website cannot confirm who the message is being directed at, it is clear that these men she has dated in the past keep pestering her.

Watch Video: