Get worried if your man was my ex - Princess Shyngle


Princess Shyngle Get worried if your man was my ex - Actress

According to the actress, husbands and boyfriends of people she dated in the past keeps pestering her.

play

Ghana-based Gambian actress, Princess Shyngle has sent a note of caution to the wives and girlfriends of his Ex-boyfriends.

According to reports by famebug page, Princess posted a video of her 'spanking' body saying that husbands and boyfriends of people she dated in the past can’t let her go.

She captioned the video “If your man was my ex you get to be very worried baby girl cuz he’s still blowing up my phone and can’t seem to let go”.

READ MORE: Princess Shyngle reveals Michael Essien is her ex-boyfriend

It could be recalled, in a recent interview, the actress revealed that she has dated Ghanaian footballer, Michael Essien, D Black and other men.

Although this website cannot confirm who the message is being directed at, it is clear that these men she has dated in the past keep pestering her.

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram

#emo#4oCY##Be Worried Because He Can#emo#4oCZ##t Seem To Let Go#emo#4oCZ## Princess Shyngle To Michael Essien#emo#4oCZ##s Wife, D Black#emo#4oCZ##s Current GF And All Girls Dating Her ExBFs Now #emo#4oCi## #emo#4oCi## Here, we are just couriers of a message from the #emo#4oCY##tapoli figure#emo#4oCZ## Gambian Princess to all the women now dating or married to men that she (Princess Shyngle) has ever dated. Certainly this includes Micheal Essien#emo#4oCZ##s wife, whoever D Black is dating now and other GFs/wives of the 5 more unknown men she admitted to dating. All the way from Spain via a gram post, she displayed the insane #emo#4oCY##bordze#emo#4oCZ## and wrote: #emo#4oCc##If your man was my ex you gat to be very worried baby girl cuz he#emo#4oCZ##s still blowing up my phone and can#emo#4oCZ##t seem to let go#emo#4oCd##. Thanks for reading if you are currently dating or married to any man Princess ever dated. Via our comment session, you can tell us any reply you have for her and we#emo#4oCZ##ll surely let her receive it too. Till then we are #FamePost - Ever At Your Service #emo#8J+btQ==###emo#8J+Pvg==## ____________________________________________________ #FameBugs #Ghana #Spain #Gambia #DBlack #MichaelEssien #PrincessShyngle #Africa #SlimWaist #Bikini #SummerBody #Ghanaian #Celebrities #Gossip #Enews #FameBugs

A post shared by FameBugs (@famebugs) on

 

