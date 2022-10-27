RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Ghana is hard; You are sick if you don't wake at 3 am every dawn to scream 'ei' - Sam George

Selorm Tali

Sam George has announced a new way for Ghanaians to check their health status as the country faces economic crises.

Sam George

According to the Ningo-Prampram Member of Parliament, it will be abnormal for any Ghanaian living in Ghana to have a sound sleep from 10 PM to 6 AM without waking at 3 AM every dawn to scream 'ei'.

Sam Goerge was speaking on Metro TV. He said, "Kwesi if you go to bed at maybe 10:00 pm and you can sleep till 6:00 am in this country then you have sleeping sickness".

In the video going viral, he explained that "because I tell you, everybody who is normal by 3:00 am you will wake up and shout 'eiiiiiiii' because you have to wake up and shout. Because even in your sleep, your sleep is afraid of sleep".

He added that "because you are wondering how you will make earns meet ... because look, it is fearful". The comment by Sam George in the video below has since sparked mixed reactions on social media.

"Very true... me ampaa I could sleep aaa till 12pm on weekends..... these days by 2:30am I’m awake afei na ato plans," an Instagrammer user said. Another added that "It’s true oooo, I always wake up automatically around 1:30am and my eyes refuses to close afterwards. It is well. This tooo shall pass".

These comments come to the complaints by many Ghanaians that the economic hardship has become unbearable. Watch the video below to hear from how Sam George has presented the ries of Ghanaians.

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly gossiping about everyone famous for the pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment sucks his pen’s ink most.
