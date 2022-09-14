Ghana is now very expensive, no one can lie about this - King Promise (WATCH)

"Ghana is expensive, no one can lie," he said. Adding his experience, the 'Ginger' singer said "like things I use to pay for like maybe 12, 000, 13, 000 and 14,000 now is like 24,000. It doesn't make any sense in less than six months".

King Promise becomes the latest to add to the list of Ghanaian celebrities like Yvonne Nelson, Berla Mundi, Mzvee among others who have voiced out about unbearable economic hardship in Ghana.

During an exclusive with pulse.com.gh, Mzvee said "hardship has definitely increased in Ghana. I think Ghana is part of the top 5 countries since the Ukraine and Russia war that is like going through it".

She details that "everything has been increased" and added that she now has to pay over a hundred per cent of the price she used to buy fuel for her car compared to some few years ago.

"I was filling my tank for about GH300 but now I fill it for close to GH700 so yeah it's hard in Ghana," she said. Speaking on the newly introduced electronic levy, MzVee said " I don't have a good take on E-Levy because I feel like it's a double taxation situation".