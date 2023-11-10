Ghana misses out on Grammy new category Best African music performance; Nigeria scores 4

The nominations featured four Nigerian artists and one South African in this newly established category.

The nominated artists and songs include: Asake & Olamide - "Amapiano" (Nigeria), Burna - "City Boys" (Nigeria), Davido ft. Musa key - "Unavailable" (Nigeria), Ayra Starr - "Rush" (Nigeria) and Tyla - "Water" (South Africa).

The 2024 Grammy Awards ceremony is scheduled to take place on Sunday, February 4, 2024, at Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena. The event will be broadcast on CBS and Paramount+, with the annual Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony preceding the main show.

The addition of these new categories was approved during the Recording Academy's semiannual Board of Trustees meeting in May 2023.

This decision reflects the Academy's commitment to actively listening to and addressing feedback from the music community.