Ghana misses out on Grammy new category Best African music performance, Nigeria scores 4

Dorcas Agambila

Ghanaian artists were notably absent from the nominations for the inaugural Grammy category for Best African Music Performance, with Nigeria dominating the list with four nominations.

The nominees for the 2024 Grammy Awards were announced on November 10, 2023, and the new category, "Best African Music Performance," was created to recognize outstanding recordings that incorporate unique local expressions from various African regions.

The nominations featured four Nigerian artists and one South African in this newly established category.

The nominated artists and songs include: Asake & Olamide - Amapiano (Nigeria), Burna - City Boys (Nigeria), Davido ft. Musa key - Unavailable (Nigeria), Ayra Starr - Rush (Nigeria) and Tyla - Water (South Africa).

The 2024 Grammy Awards ceremony is scheduled to take place on Sunday, February 4, 2024, at Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena. The event will be broadcast on CBS and Paramount+, with the annual Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony preceding the main show.

The addition of these new categories was approved during the Recording Academy's semi-annual Board of Trustees meeting in May 2023.

This decision reflects the Academy's commitment to actively listening to and addressing feedback from the music community.

By accurately representing a diverse range of relevant musical genres, the Recording Academy aims to stay in tune with the ever-evolving musical landscape.

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.

