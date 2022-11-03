Ghana Police beat the depression out of me- Funny Face

According to him, he came out of his depression after receiving hot slaps from operatives of the Ghana Police Service.

Born Benson Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng, the ‘Children’s President’ became the talk of the nation following a series of trauma and depression he went through as a result of his multiple failed relationships and the deprivation of him to see his twins, Ella and Bella.

It would be recalled that video was widespread on social media capturing the moments Funny Face was being mishandles by some police officers after he reportedly fired some gunshots at Kasoa.

He was detained for some time but was later sentenced to the Accra Psychiatry Hospital for mental evaluation which came out successfully as he bounces back to his usual duties.

In a snippet video of an interview with Kwaku Sintim- Misa, popular known as KSM on The KSM Show on Pan African TV, Funny Face took a minute to eulogize the Ghana Police Service for the efforts they put into eliminating the depression and trauma he was going through.

According to him, the Ghana Police Service as a result of the beatings they subjected him to eradicated his depression and brought him back to sanity in no time.