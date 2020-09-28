Before Shatta Bandle' social media fame, Ghana Tupac was the man of the street with his hilarious antics and rap lyrics but he appeared to have fallen off the cliff and Shatta Bandle appeared to have taken over his space with his audio money bragging.

Ghana Tupac may have been aware of Shatta Bandle taking over his fame and he is unhappy with that, therefore, he is firing shots at the audio billionaire. In a video seen by pulse.com.gh, he said: "the boy call Shatta Bandle, the boy got nothing but he dey shout".

READ ALSO: DJ Switch breaks silence on comment by Facebook user who expressed sexual interest in her

He continued that " he should watch out, Shatta Bandle you get nothing, your face like local rice". At the time of this publication, the audio billionaire has not responded to Ghana Tupac's attack on him yet. Watch the video below.