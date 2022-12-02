RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Ghana vs Uruguay: I wish Asamoah Gyan was playing today – Lydia Forson

Dorcas Agambila

12 years ago, Luis Suarez's deliberate handball knocked Ghana out of the 2010 World Cup stopping Ghana from making history and today the two countries prepare to reunite at the Al Janoub Stadium.

Lydia Forson and Asamoah Gyan
In what was one of the most controversial moments in World Cup history, Suarez denied Ghana a late winner in the World Cup quarter-final 12 years ago by deliberately handling Dominic Adiyah's shot on the goal line.

Uruguay went on to beat Ghana on penalties to deny the Black Stars the chance of becoming the first African side to reach the last four of the World Cup.

Former Black Star player Asamoah Gyan has lived with the pain and disappointment from that very day till and only has one agenda on his mind today which is for the Black Stars to redeem his name today by winning this game.

One of the two legendary players who were the buzz of the game 12 years ago will be absent, Luis Suarez will be available as the Black Stars seek retribution.

In line with this, actress Lydia Forson has revealed on Twitter that she wishes Asamoah Gyan could have played in today’s game, saying it would have been epic.

Taking to Twitter, she wrote:

"I really wish @ASAMOAH_GYAN3 was playing today, just this one game, would have been epic".

Asamoah Gyan has been hoping for the opportunity to make amends after his penalty miss at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa against Uruguay.

The 36-year-old has disclosed his desire to play at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar later this year.

