Ghanaian actor Eddie Nartey marries; kisses wife in photo


Photos Ghanaian actor Eddie Nartey marries; kisses wife in photo

Eddie Nartey has reportedly tied the knot today, Saturday, September 22, 2018, at an undisclosed location in Accra.

Ghanaian actor Eddie Nartey has reportedly tied the knot today, Saturday, September 22, 2018, at an undisclosed location in Accra.

The marriage ceremony was attended by Eddie Nartey’s colleague actors and actresses including those from Menzgold, including Pascalene Edwards, Benedicta Gafah, Van Vicker, Prince David Osei, and others.

Eddie Nartey shares passionate kiss with his newly-wedded wife in the photo below. Eddie Nartey becomes one of the few entertainment personalities who have gotten married this year, 2018.

Actor John Dumelo also got married in May to his beautiful wife, Gifty Mawunyo; followed by rapper Sarkodie who tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend, Tracy Sarkcess.

