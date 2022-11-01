Ghanaian and Nigerian celebrities mourn Davido, Chioma’s son, Ifeanyi

After the news broke some Nigerian celebrities sympathised with music star, Davido, and his lover, Chioma Rowland, over the death of their son, Ifeanyi.

Also, some Ghanaian celebrities have also reacted to the news and have sent out their condolences to that effect.

Reacting, Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo, who expressed sadness over the death said, “I don’t even know how to react to this rude shock. I was hoping it wasn’t true. My God!!! ”This is so shocking, sad, devastating & extremely painful Olorun!!! Ikun le abiamo.”

Actor Williams Uchemba called for prayers for Davido and Chioma.

He wrote, “Please say a prayer for David, Chioma, and the entire family. Nobody deserves this kind of pain. Rest up, little one.”

Also, media personality, Toolzo on Twitter wrote, “Praying for healing, comfort & strength for David & Chioma. So heartbreaking.”

Comedian Ayo Makun, aka AY, said the death was tragic.

He wrote on his Twitter page, “the death of a child is unnatural, unfair, and tragic. This hits me so bad.”

Also read some reactions from Ghanaian celebrities below:

Ghanaian singer Strongman consoled Davido

He wrote on his Twitter page; "This hurts but stay strong

Vanessa Gyan, a Ghanaian media personality also prayed for Davido and Chioma in their trying times.

She wrote; "My heart aches for Chioma. A mother losing her child. Her first born"