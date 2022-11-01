RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Ghanaian and Nigerian celebrities mourn Davido, Chioma’s son, Ifeanyi

Dorcas Agambila

Nigerian artiste Davido and his fiancee Chioma are mourning their little boy Ifeanyi who died on Monday, October 31.

Davido and Chioma's son, Ifeanyi Adeleke [Instagram/TheChefChi]
Davido and Chioma's son, Ifeanyi Adeleke [Instagram/TheChefChi]

Ifeanyi, who just celebrated his third birthday last week, reportedly drowned at his parents’ home in Banana Island, Lagos.

Read Also

After the news broke some Nigerian celebrities sympathised with music star, Davido, and his lover, Chioma Rowland, over the death of their son, Ifeanyi.

Also, some Ghanaian celebrities have also reacted to the news and have sent out their condolences to that effect.

Reacting, Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo, who expressed sadness over the death said, “I don’t even know how to react to this rude shock. I was hoping it wasn’t true. My God!!! ”This is so shocking, sad, devastating & extremely painful Olorun!!! Ikun le abiamo.”

Actor Williams Uchemba called for prayers for Davido and Chioma.

He wrote, “Please say a prayer for David, Chioma, and the entire family. Nobody deserves this kind of pain. Rest up, little one.”

Also, media personality, Toolzo on Twitter wrote, “Praying for healing, comfort & strength for David & Chioma. So heartbreaking.”

Comedian Ayo Makun, aka AY, said the death was tragic.

He wrote on his Twitter page, “the death of a child is unnatural, unfair, and tragic. This hits me so bad.”

Also read some reactions from Ghanaian celebrities below:

Ghanaian singer Strongman consoled Davido

He wrote on his Twitter page; "This hurts but stay strong

@davido"

Vanessa Gyan, a Ghanaian media personality also prayed for Davido and Chioma in their trying times.

She wrote; "My heart aches for Chioma. A mother losing her child. Her first born"

Superstar Stonebwoy also sent his condolence to his colleague. He wrote; "Divine strength and Hope for you brother @davidoYour goliaths seems to cease not but so shall your victories over them never cease.. Amen"

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

16-year-old in tears as she gets new Benz as birthday gift from her family in Accra

16-year-old in tears as she gets new Benz as birthday gift from her family in Accra

Ye, who is also known as Kanye West, is seen wearing a Balenciaga boxing mouthguard, outside Givenchy, during Paris Fashion Week.Edward Berthelot/GC Images

Here are all the companies that have cut ties with Kanye West

V8 driver shot in Dzowulu; Stonebwoy lambasts witnesses for taking videos than saving him

V8 driver shot in Dzowulu; Stonebwoy lambasts witnesses for taking videos than saving him

Meghan Markle at Queen Elizabeth II's funeral.Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle is 43% Nigerian