RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Ghanaian celebrities all geared up for the Black Stars-Portugal game

Dorcas Agambila

It's Big Match Day!!

Ghanaian celebrities support the Black stars
Ghanaian celebrities support the Black stars

All eyes are on Ghana as they begin their World Cup journey against Portugal today.

Recommended articles

Ghana’s clash with Portugal in their world cup opener is set for Thursday, November 24, 2022. The match will be played at Stadium 974 and kicks off at 19:00 local time in Qatar.

In anticipation of a good game, scores of individuals, particularly celebrities on social media, have taken to their walls to either predict scores, share encouraging words and prayers in anticipation of the game.

Some have also shared pictures of themselves repping Black Stars paraphernalia and Ghana flags on their social media platforms.

While others are uncertain about the outcome of the game as they believe that it will be somewhat difficult for the Stars to get a positive result against the Portuguese led by Cristiano Ronaldo.

However, despite all the challenges and difficulties, Ghanaians are hopeful of a resounding victory.

Read the posts below:

1.Kidi

2.Akuapem Poloo

3.Giovani Caleb

4.Berla Mundi

5.John Dumelo

6.Kobi Rana

7.Sonnie Badu

8.Miss Nancy

9.Famaye

10.Dentaa Amoateng

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Britney Boateng: U.S based Ghanaian singer shot dead by her sister-in-law

Britney Boateng: US-based Ghanaian singer shot dead by sister-in-law

Hajia 4Real

Hajia 4 Real is traumatised after UK arrest; GH Hyper gives latest update [Watch]

Asantewaa scamed GH300,00 in bid to build house

Asantewaa reportedly scammed GH300,000 in bid to build house; contractor speaks (LISTEN)

Hajia 4 Reall finally breaks silence after her arrest in the UK (WATCH)

Hajia 4 Reall finally breaks silence over her arrest in the UK (WATCH)