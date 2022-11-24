Ghanaian celebrities all geared up for the Black Stars-Portugal game

Ghana’s clash with Portugal in their world cup opener is set for Thursday, November 24, 2022. The match will be played at Stadium 974 and kicks off at 19:00 local time in Qatar.

In anticipation of a good game, scores of individuals, particularly celebrities on social media, have taken to their walls to either predict scores, share encouraging words and prayers in anticipation of the game.

Some have also shared pictures of themselves repping Black Stars paraphernalia and Ghana flags on their social media platforms.

While others are uncertain about the outcome of the game as they believe that it will be somewhat difficult for the Stars to get a positive result against the Portuguese led by Cristiano Ronaldo.

However, despite all the challenges and difficulties, Ghanaians are hopeful of a resounding victory.

Read the posts below:

