Ghanaian celebrities who show off their wealth on social media

When these celebrities take these photos flaunting their money, they are probably influenced by a desire to have some fun, show off their money and improve their social standing.

Flip through the pages and know some Ghanaian celebrities who are always broadcasting their wealth on social media.

1. Sonnie Badu

Gospel artist Sonnie Badu is one person who likes to show off the material things God has blessed him with on social media.

The founder of the RockHill Church in Atlanta, Georgia, is known for showing off his luxury cars and mansion on social media whenever the chance avails itself.

The artist has in his credit a Mercedes Benz S600, a BMW X6 and a Jeep Wrangler.

Sonnie Badu shows off his Mercedes Benz S600, a BMW X6 and a Jeep Wrangler Pulse Ghana

He is arguably one of the most successful gospel exports emerging out of Africa in recent years.

With his status as a multiple award-winning artiste and a Doctor, it is not surprising his level of wealth.

2. Shatta Wale

Everyone knows Shatta Wale is one of the top artists in Ghana.

His social media accounts have turned into a different world where he periodically posts pictures of money, cars and other valuables.

The multiple award-winning artist is notoriously famed for displaying his wealth and tossing it in our face with impunity.

Shatta Wale shows us all his luxurious things he possesses from his expensive jewellery from his beautiful collection of pricey ornaments to cars, mansions and of course real cash.

Ghanaian Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale seems to be taking lots of inspiration from stars such as boxer Floyd Money Mayweather, musician, 50 cent and Cash Money boss, Birdman when it comes to showing off.

3. Medikal and Fella Makafui

The married couple do not disappoint when it comes to showing off the property they have amassed over the years on social media.

Rapper Medikal, real name Samuel Adu Frimpong, is known for his showing off habit, his Instagram is full of photos showing a line-up of deluxe cars in his huge mansions.

The 'La Hustle' hitmaker is usually photographed with his Range Rover and other expensive cars packed inside the compound of his mansion.

Other times he shows off his money or even jewellery and according to him he has about seven mansions.

His wife Fella Makafui, a Ghanaian actress, entrepreneur, is following the foot steps of her husband.

She takes every chance to show her followers how wealthy she is and her many businesses she has put up.

4. Afia Schwarzenegger

The controversial Ghanaian comedienne never stops reminding her followers and colleagues of how wealthy she is especially when she is involved in a fight with one of her media colleagues on social media.

She tends give folks a glimpse of her luxury lifestyle, her home and vehicles on social media.

She even goes a step further to show us the amount of money in her bank account.

5. Tracy Boakye

Ghanaian actress Tracey Boakye frequently shows off how rich she is by displaying her expensive phone collection, houses, and businesses in a videos on social media.

The actress has marvelled folks at her impressive collection of wealth.

The 'East Legon' landlady once a while releases powerful videos from her magnificent mansion in East Legon.

She sometimes takes her fans on a tour of her luxurious house valued at over GHC 2 million.

The pictures and videos give an in-depth analysis of the actress’s wealth. Trace Boakye’s living-around aesthetics and designs are valued at more than GHC100,000.

The actress in the videos shows off her expensive furniture set, appliances, bedroom, wardrobe and expensive car collections. The beautiful Estate apartments also has a swimming pool and an indoor gym.

She also owns a range of six high-end flagship phones from Apple and Samsung. The collection consisted of the Galaxy Flip, The Galaxy Fold, two 13 Pro Max and an S22 Ultra.

6. Obofour

The founder and leader of Anointed Palace Church, Reverend Obofour is arguably the richest man of God in the country.

The self-proclaiming prophet is seen as the richest man of God in Ghana because of the kind of things he has been doing and showing off.

Asides from being a ‘showstopper’, he makes the cash rain wherever he steps.

Rev. Obofuor has wiped off the popular assertion that men of God must portray utmost modesty wherever they find themselves.

In his quest to change what has been described as the ‘dull-looking' nature of Christianity, the Anointed Palace Church founder seizes every opportunity to showcase his wealth.

It’s either he lines up a convoy full of luxurious cars or he throws away stacks of money like nobody’s business.

It has somewhat become a lifestyle as he has been seen during several public events, particularly weddings and funerals displaying cash.