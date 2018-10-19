Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Ghanaian celebrity kids who are lovely fashion figures

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

Join the "kokonsa" clique.Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily

By signing up , you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy



Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.com.gh daily newsletter.

Style starts young. Take a look at the celebrity kids who wow us with their amazing fashion choices.

These kids are always well dressed and have a very promising future in the fashion spheres, perhaps our next generation of style influencers. Some surpass the trends and create their own. See which are the most stylish celebrity children!

Pulse.com.gh brings you Ghanaian celebrity kids who are lovely fashion figures.

1. Baby Lorde

What were we expecting the exact moment the promising style gem had an Instagram account with 7k followers. Her social media pages says it all and interestingly she is only one year folks!

Ghanaian celebrity kids who are lovely fashion figures play

Ghanaian celebrity kids who are lovely fashion figures

2. Naila 4real

Naila is the daughter of Hajia Mona  the popular socialite. She posses some stunning style qualities just like her mum.

Ghanaian celebrity kids who are lovely fashion figures play

Ghanaian celebrity kids who are lovely fashion figures

3. The Nsiah's

Okyeame Kwame kids are the replica of their dad, the style icon. They always matching up in style and blessing out sight with their looks.

 

play

 

4. Majesty

Shatta Wale and Shatta Mitchy's son is a fashion-foward. Majesty is a total fashionista. He has effortless  swag style to spare. The young genuis vibes different.

play

 

5. .Jamal
The son of Black star player, Sulley Muntari and top model, Menaye Donkor has shown a keen sense of style from an early age, as you can see from this coconut shell necklace.

play

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Ghanaian movies worth watching with bae this weekend Ghanaian movies worth watching with bae this weekend
King Promise to be sued by a woman who spent $150k on his career King Promise to be sued by a woman who spent $150k on his career
Eastwood Anaba advised me to attend Reign Album launch - Stonebwoy Eastwood Anaba advised me to attend Reign Album launch - Stonebwoy
Mzbel shares her love for anal sex Mzbel shares her love for anal sex
Shatta Wale fans destroyed properties at Fantasy Dome after album launch Shatta Wale fans destroyed properties at Fantasy Dome after album launch
Social media trolling makes me stronger – Moesha Boduong Social media trolling makes me stronger – Moesha Boduong

Recommended Videos

Checkout these stunning maternity photos of Dumelo's wife Checkout these stunning maternity photos of Dumelo's wife
I wear silver; Shatta Wale wears gold chains – Patapaa I wear silver; Shatta Wale wears gold chains – Patapaa
I'm one of the best performers Ghana has ever seen - Efya I'm one of the best performers Ghana has ever seen - Efya



Top Articles

1 Shatta Wale gets a new Mercedes Benz car on his birthdaybullet
2 Watch Sister Derby beg Medikal not to leavebullet
3 4 cute photos of John Dumelo and his sonbullet
4 Checkout these stunning maternity photos of Dumelo's wifebullet
5 Hajia4Real puts her curvaceous body on display in bikini (Video)bullet
6 John Dumelo reveals how he gave birth after 5 months of marriagebullet
7 Mzbel shares her love for anal sexbullet
8 John Dumelo kissing his wife’s bump will make your daybullet
9 "Advice well taken" - Shatta Wale shades Sarkodie with...bullet
10 Big artistes should stop begging for endorsement...bullet

Top Videos

1 Shatta Wale gets a new Mercedes Benz car on his birthdaybullet
2 Listen Sarkodie finally 'disses' Shatta Wale in latest Videobullet
3 Serena Williams goes topless in heroic breast cancer videobullet
4 Video I love ladies who send me their naked pictures - KiDibullet
5 Video Shatta Wale's brother reacts to Sarkodie's diss songbullet
6 Rev. Obofuor Meet the Ghanaian pastor who encountered with...bullet
7 Video Rashida Black beauty and husband Kushman show off...bullet
8 Beauty Pageant Tv3 staff demanded sex – Ghana Most...bullet
9 Shatta Wale replies Sarkodie at ‘Reign’ concertbullet
10 Video "Step down for me" Buda to Kwaw Kesebullet

Celebrities

Kwesi Arthur can't fathom why ladies don’t send him nude photos
Leila Djansi lashes out at filmmakers and actors who disagreed with Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko
I want to perform at Stonebwoy’s Ashaiman concert – Shatta Wale
Haters pushing hard, but my album is not ‘borla’ – Shatta Wale
X
Advertisement