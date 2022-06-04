Ghanaian filmmakers lack creativity – KSM

Speaking in an interview on Starr FM, the satirist said most movies produced in Ghana are similar.

“The film industry is gaining low patronage because “ most film-makers are not as creative as they should be to control an industry to rise”.

He emphasized that “You can’t keep telling the same old stories every day, it becomes boring and the people get tired. The industry has all the necessary ingredients to make a good industry but how to creatively work with these ingredients is what some practitioners lack”

Identifying the woes in the industry, he said, “We get too comfortable too easily, we clear a few steps and we think we have arrived and yet we have a long way to go. There is too much to study and learn in the film industry. There is too much a rush on us Ghanaians, we have to take our time to do things right”.

KSM added that policymakers usually do not understand the film, he suggested they should be film practitioners so they can understand what is needed to get the industry going. “Until we get the policy makers involved we will still get these deficiencies”.

In a recent interview amidst the e-levy brouhaha, KSM called on religious leaders to pay a percentage of the tithes they collect to the Ghana Revenue Authority.

At the back of some pastors supporting the E-levy, the Ghanaian satirist is calling on them to practice what they preach by also paying tithe from the tithe they collect from their church members.

Mr Kwaku Sintim-Misa addressed his concern to the Christian Council of Ghana in a post he shared on social media.