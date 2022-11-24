Ghana kicks off their first match on Thursday, November 24, 2022, against Portugal. The match will be played at Stadium 974 and kicks off at 19:00 local time in Qatar.
Photos: How Ghanaian ladies are rocking their Black Stars jersey ahead of the match
It is match day, and the country is covered in the colours of the Ghana flag ahead of the country's first game at the World Cup.
Citizens are rallying their support for the Black Stars by rocking the Black Stars jersey, some have also shared pictures of themselves repping Black Stars paraphernalia and Ghana flags on their social media platforms.
While others are uncertain about the outcome of the game as they believe that it will be somewhat difficult for the Stars to get a positive result against the Portuguese led by Cristiano Ronaldo.
However, despite all the challenges and difficulties, Ghanaians are hopeful of a resounding victory.
We have compiled photos of beautiful Ghanaian women and celebrities rocking the Ghana jersey and flag with pride.
See photos below:
