Ghanaian movies worth watching with bae this weekend

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.com.gh daily newsletter.

By signing up , you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy

Join the "kokonsa" clique.Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily

news

Who said Ghanaian movies are not good for a date? Not only can you watch a Hollywood movie with your partner, but you also get to bond with bae, and who knows maybe learn a lesson or two in the process.

If you had a hectic week, we have just the right option for you - a Ghanaian movie session snuggled up to your significant other.

Even if your significant other doesn’t watch Ghanaian movies, they’re probably familiar with the ideas and tropes of celebrities in Ghana.

READ MORE: ‘Hashtag’ to be premiered at Silverbird Cinemas on October 19

Check out our list below for a great list of options including Kumawood, local, romantic, classics and everything else in between.

1. Hashtag

The movie follows the lives of A psychopathic couple combining money, technology and creativity on a mission to avenge their brutally murdered beloved who they believed had been murdered by a group of “social media freaks” 2 years ago.

On the same date at the same location, a holidaying group get caught up in a well-planned deathtrap with a more complex puzzle to solve. All alone at a deserted waterfall that is supposed to be patronized by so many people on a holiday like this one, the crime committed 2 years ago was revisited; no eyewitnesses, no suspects. They could be innocent victims in the wrong place at the wrong time, they could be the actual CULPRITS!

Produced by Cine-God Studios and directed by Abu Iddris, the action-packed movie features the likes of Nadia Buari, Prince David Osei, Manaf Yussif, Salma Mumin, Luckie Lawson, Shirly Tibilla, Aaron Adatsi, Jeffrey Nortey, amongst others.

2. 1 Hour to the Wedding

3. Accra Hustler

4. Master and 3 Maid

The Television series follows the lives of Three Maids who want to make good money, find themselves working for a stingy Master who always finds reasons to fire his workers before the month is due for salary payment.

The Maids then come together and elaborate all sorts of strategies to outsmart their Master and not lose their jobs, so, they can actually earn that salary that they desperately need.

The comedy series features comedic actor Clemento Suarez, Ken Fiati, Stacy Mawuse Afful, Ama Ablorde and Nii Addy.

The series is directed by the Keteke and Side chic Gang movies director, Peter Sedufia.

5. BadLuck Joe

6. Side Chic Gang

7. Azali

Thrust into Accra by circumstances, a 14 year old girl from Northern Ghana must endure life in the slums of Accra and find a way to get back home. Directed by Kwabena Gyansah,The movie features Emmanuel Nii Adom Quaye, Ama K. Abebrese, Adjetey Anang Peter Ritchie, Akorfa Edjeani Aseidu,and many more.