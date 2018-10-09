Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Ghanaian music directors cannot even put me on MTV Base – Shatta Wale


Video I will not pay a Ghanaian video director to shoot my music - Shatta Wale

According to the 'Gringo' hitmaker Ghanaian music video director cannot put him on MTV Base and their works will not take him beyond the shores of the country.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

Ghanaian Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale says he will not pay any Ghanaian video director to shoot his music videos.

According to him, their works will not take him beyond the shores of the country.

If you shoot a video in Ghana the video will only be shown in Ghana, they are very good but where are their videos getting us to, they are not helping us and they don’t like travelling".

He made this revelation in an interview with Arnold Elavanyo on vibes in 5.

I won’t pay $20,000 for a video while I know that, it won’t even show on MTV Base, they should come so that I show them the way".

play

 

READ MORE: Kwaw Kese reveals why he doesn't go to church

The Zylofon media artiste , however, went on to explain why he decided to shoot his music video with foreign directors.

"I paid for the Nigerian director because I know the market I want to enter and they have the market already, it’s like buying a form and getting admission in the school that’s what I did,” Shatta Wale said

When you are a good artiste, a Nigerian director will follow you and shoot 15 videos free for you because he knows what he is doing, he will get the market but I’m not expecting any Ghanaian director to shoot videos for underground artistes for free, but for someone like me, not because I don’t have the money to pay but sometimes they need to sacrifice,” the 'My Level' hitmaker added.

He however stated that, if there is any serious Ghanaian director who want to work with him he is ever ready.

Shatta Wale has been an outspoken artiste throughout his career and does not hesitate to display his material wealth. He has attracted many haters and lovers through this action.

READ MORE: Sarkodie and Stonebwoy should quit music – Shatta Wale

Watch Video below:

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Holy: Kwaw Kese reveals why he doesn't go to church Holy Kwaw Kese reveals why he doesn't go to church
Gratitude: Acknowledge those who helped you to stardom – DJ Switch advised Gratitude Acknowledge those who helped you to stardom – DJ Switch advised
Murder Trial: Kwaw Kese unhappy with Bull Dog’s release over Fennec Okyere’s death Murder Trial Kwaw Kese unhappy with Bull Dog’s release over Fennec Okyere’s death
Strategy: Pastors are smart marketers by selling “hope” to church members - KSM Strategy Pastors are smart marketers by selling “hope” to church members - KSM
Social media: Here's how Ghanaians reacted to Chris Attoh's second marriage Social media Here's how Ghanaians reacted to Chris Attoh's second marriage
Mwuah! 8 Ghanaian celebrity wedding kisses that got us in our feels Mwuah! 8 Ghanaian celebrity wedding kisses that got us in our feels

Recommended Videos

Video: I will not pay any Ghanaian video director to shoot my music - Shatta Wale Video I will not pay any Ghanaian video director to shoot my music - Shatta Wale
GMA UK 2018: Ebony Reigns makes history; Wins Artiste of the Year GMA UK 2018 Ebony Reigns makes history; Wins Artiste of the Year
Wow: Ofori Amponsah's church now operating as a beer bar Wow Ofori Amponsah's church now operating as a beer bar



Top Articles

1 After Marriage Chris Attoh pens emotional message after marriagebullet
2 Remarried! Chris Attoh marries again, check out the beautiful photosbullet
3 Wow Ofori Amponsah's church now operating as a beer barbullet
4 Baptism of Fire Wendy Shay trolled on Twitter after indecent photo...bullet
5 Married! Check out PHOTOS from the white wedding of Pastor...bullet
6 Shame Mzbel opens a can of worms as she replies Counsellor...bullet
7 Social media Here's how Ghanaians reacted to Chris Attoh's...bullet
8 Video Patapaa pauses performance; picks up money thrown at...bullet
9 Video Juliet Ibrahim and sisters joins the Kupe dance...bullet
10 Lies You can’t bring me down by tarnishing my image -...bullet

Related Articles

Holy Kwaw Kese reveals why he doesn't go to church
Strategy Pastors are smart marketers by selling “hope” to church members - KSM
Video Juliet Ibrahim and sisters joins the Kupe dance challenge
Mwuah! 8 Ghanaian celebrity wedding kisses that got us in our feels
Captain Planet Flaunting your money shows you are poor – Rapper
Oh Why! Sarkodie and Stonebwoy should quit music – Shatta Wale
Divorce saga I wonder if people believe everything they read - Elikem’s wife Pokello speaks
Victoria Lebene Being a celebrity is expensive – Actress
Video AmgMedikal feeds his dogs, Michy, Cole and Chucky with KFC chicken

Top Videos

1 Serena Williams goes topless in heroic breast cancer videobullet
2 Beauty Pageant Tv3 staff demanded sex – Ghana Most Beautiful 2015bullet
3 Listen Sarkodie finally 'disses' Shatta Wale in latest Videobullet
4 Video Rashida Black beauty and husband Kushman show off their new babybullet
5 Video Captain Planet is enjoying the body of an old woman -...bullet
6 Video Delay reveals why she's not married and it's not her...bullet
7 Video Zylofon boss shows how to blow cash on wife's birthdaybullet
8 EBONYbullet
9 Video Rosemond Brown promises presenter sex in exchange...bullet
10 Video I used to make Pizza in Italy, train station...bullet

Celebrities

Men were naked and stupid, Afia Schwarzenegger's take on creation
Bible? Men were naked and stupid, Afia Schwarzenegger's take on creation
Stop hating on me, Rosemond Brown to Archipalago on Togo sneakers post.
Raging Battle Stop hating on me, Rosemond Brown to Archipalago on Togo sneakers post
Sarkodie and Stonebwoy should quit music – Shatta Wale
Oh Why! Sarkodie and Stonebwoy should quit music – Shatta Wale
Captain Planet Flaunting your money shows you are poor – Rapper
X
Advertisement