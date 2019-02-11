The veteran singer and songwriter was reportedly found dead in his apartment at Royal Richester Hotel at East Legon, Accra on Sunday, February 10, 2019.

Reports suggest security officers broke into his room and found his lifeless body after he failed to step out the whole day.

Willie Roi was the Artistes and Repertoire Manager for Zylofon Music and also doubled as the head of the Zylofon Arts Club.

His demise has sent shock waves across the entertainment industry and some Ghanaians have taken to social media to pay tribute: