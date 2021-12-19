RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Ghanaian socialite Shugatiti loses dad

Evans Annang

Popular Ghanaian socialite Shugatiti has taken to social media to announce the death of her father.

In a post on Instagram, she wrote: “oh Daddy why so soon”.

According to reports, the dad was known as Erico who lived an ostentatious life both in Ghana and in Europe.

Shugatiti had in the past disclosed on several platforms that she is not on good terms with her mother. She revealed that if not for her grandmother, her biological mum would have aborted her so she doesn’t care about her or what she thinks about her life.

Evans Annang

