This depreciation of the cedi has sparked outrage across social media as Ghanaians pour out their frustration over the hardship the economy imposed on citizens. The latest to add her voice to the cry of Ghanaians is Habiba Sinare.
Ghanaians are scared of the NPP gov't; Habiba Sinare shares frustration over cedi fall
The Ghanaian cedi Dr Bawumia vowed to arrest has broken jail under his custody. The Ghanaian cedi has now been described as the worst-performing currency against the US Dollar.
According to the Ghanaian actress, she believes Ghanaians are scared of the ruling NPP party, hence, people aren't voicing out enough over the poor performance of the Nana Addo and Bawumia-led administration.
"In my opinion, it seems like Ghanaians in general are scared of the ruling party. During the previous government era, Ghanaians were wilder than what I am seeing now. They take action over every little thing the previous government did," she said.
In a series of tweets, the Kadara actress added that "apparently their worse is way better than what we are dealing with right now. Media houses and opinion leaders, why are you all Quiet!! Wow As an importer and an entrepreneur who mostly works with dollars, my heart aches so much whiles my head is on fire".
According to Habiba, "our motherland is on life support right now Knowing that we have one of the most exposed politicians as our president and one of the best economists as our Vice President is heartbreaking".
"Well before anything else we are Ghanaians, let’s put politics aside and see how we; the citizens, can help bring GHANA BACK!! Me kraa I have no idea, so if you do please share before we run mad in this country," she concluded in the tweets below.
