Ghanaians are scared of the NPP gov't; Habiba Sinare shares frustration over cedi fall

According to the Ghanaian actress, she believes Ghanaians are scared of the ruling NPP party, hence, people aren't voicing out enough over the poor performance of the Nana Addo and Bawumia-led administration.

Pulse Ghana

"In my opinion, it seems like Ghanaians in general are scared of the ruling party. During the previous government era, Ghanaians were wilder than what I am seeing now. They take action over every little thing the previous government did," she said.

In a series of tweets, the Kadara actress added that "apparently their worse is way better than what we are dealing with right now. Media houses and opinion leaders, why are you all Quiet!! Wow As an importer and an entrepreneur who mostly works with dollars, my heart aches so much whiles my head is on fire".

According to Habiba, "our motherland is on life support right now Knowing that we have one of the most exposed politicians as our president and one of the best economists as our Vice President is heartbreaking".