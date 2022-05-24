Ghanaians blast Adwoa Safo for buying expensive Chevrolet instead of her father’s Kantanka

These comments came after the MP trended on social media for buying the luxurious car for her American based son.

Apart from her decision to buy a vehicle not produced by her father, some of the concerns expressed bordered on the car, Chevrolet Corvette, being too expensive for her son since most Ghanaians are facing tough economic times.

The car, according to checks online, is valued at a little over $60,000, which is almost half a million Ghana cedis.

Sarah Adwoa Safo is a lawyer and politician who represents the Dome Kwabenya Constituency of the Greater Accra Region of Ghana, on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party. She is currently the Minister for Gender, Children and Social.

She has been embroiled in several controversies as she has absented herself from Parliamentary duties for several months now.

Adwoa Safo and two other MPs, Ayawaso Central’s Henry Quartey and Assin North’s Kennedy Agyapong, have been scheduled to appear before Parliament's Privileges Committee on May 27, May 26, and May 31, respectively.

The three NPP MPs will face the Committee for their breach of the 15-day absence rule provided in the 1992 Constitution and the Standing Orders of Parliament. The Ranking Member on the Committee, Ricketts Kweku Hagan, has indicated that the Committee has officially written to all three MPs, who are members of the ruling party, NPP.

He made this known in an interview with JoyNews.

“25th, which is tomorrow, is when we will have the maiden meeting. 26th which is a Thursday is when we will invite the first MP in the name of Henry Quartey who will be the first person. At the moment, it will be in-camera meeting, but obviously, tomorrow’s meeting will put all the modalities together as to exactly how we are going to conduct it. But invitation has gone out as far as I am concerned.”

Pulse Ghana