Ghanaians celebrate Rocky Dawuni’s third Grammy nomination

His song, ‘Neva Bow Down’ featuring Blvk H3ro has been nominated in the Best Global Music Performance category of the 65th Grammy Awards.

Burna’s Last Last, Eddy Kenzo’s Gimme Love, Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini & Nomcebo’s are his rivals in the category.

“Congratulations 65th #GRAMMYs Best Global Music Performance nominees: @arooj_aftab & @shankaranoushka; @mattbworld & @eddykenzo; @burnaboy; @rockydawuni ft. @BLVKH3RO; and @wouterkellerman, @ZakesBantwiniSA @Nomcebozikode” The Grammy Recording Academy said in a tweet on November 15, 2022.

Reacting to his nomination, the superstar expressed his gratitude to the Academy and everyone who has contributed to his success.

"I am truly honored to be nominated for another #Grammy award for my song “Never Bow Down” feat.@BLVKH3RO.

This is huge for Africa and the Carribean coming together on this global roots anthem! Thank you to everyone who was part of this and congrats to my fellow nominees" he said in a tweet.

Ghanaians are happy to see Rocky Dawuni bag another nomination and raise the flag of Ghana very highly and have since taken to social media to congratulate Rocky.

Many have high hopes when it comes to bringing the prestigious award home this year.

See reactions below:

"Congratulations to Rocky Dawuni for his Grammy Nomination. The only musician putting Ghana 🇬🇭 on the map internationally. All Africans are proud of you for your hard work. Bring it home Baba. Go Rocky Go Africa" a tweet said. Another also added "Rocky Dawuni keeps getting the requirements right needed by Grammy, Another nomination for Ghana . This time he's bringing it home"!!!

"Rocky Dawuni must be doing something right to get all these nominations. God has blessed that man. Hopefully, he wins one for Ghana" another tweet said, "Rocky Dawuni deserve a statue and let's put some respect on his name. Ghana to the who waise. Grabbing another GRAMMYs Nomination no joke.#GRAMMYs" one tweet added.

A tweet said; "Rocky Dawuni’s place in Ghana’s music history must be discussed. Now a 3x nominee at the Grammys but because he doesn’t make music that’s targeted at Ghanaians in Ghana, it’s difficult to recognize him as one of the GOATs" while another also added "Ghana it's time to bring the Grammy home. Let's not watch it go because Rocky Dawuni is in a different world of his own. The Grammy will be in the records of the entire Ghanaian music industry. Let's give Rocky the support he deserves. #RockyIsNext!"

This is Rocky Dawuni third nomination at the Grammys.

Last year, his ‘Voice of Bunbon Vol. 1’ album has earned a nomination in the Best Global Music Album category.

Where he was nominated alongside Wizkid from Nigerian who got into the category with his 'Made In Lagos' album.

Others in the Global Album Music category are Daniel Ho & Friends, Angelique Kidjo, Femi Kuti and Made Kuti.

The Ghanaian singer was nominated for the Grammys in 2015 for his sixth studio album titled 'Branches of The Same Tree' in the category of Best Reggae Album. The nomination made the 'Black Star' singer the first Ghanaian to be nominated for Grammys.