Ghanaians have treated Afia Schwarzenegger unfairly - A Plus

As a result of that, he says he supports her in the suit filed against her by Chairman Wontumi, politician and owner of Wontumi FM.

He, however, pointed out that his defence of her is not because he is afraid of her but that he does that out of love and the relationship they have.

"I support Afia because this country called Ghana has not been fair to her. Yes, not because I have something against Chairman Wontumi... got married to a useless man and when she left him, he took a phone to record a naked video of her. We didn't arrest him but left him to walk freely. When I say I support her people claim I am afraid of her, who is she? I am not afraid of her," he explained on United Showbiz on June 11.

He added that Afia Schwarzenegger’s actions were not serious enough for Chairman Wontumi to file a suit against her in court.

In a self-recorded video, in which she largely attacked, radio and TV presenter, Delay, Afia Schwarzenegger claimed that she has had a sexual affair with Delay’s boss, Chairman Wontumi.

Although many people have chastised her for what she said in the video, A Plus asserts that the things said in the video may be true.