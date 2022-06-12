RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Ghanaians have treated Afia Schwarzenegger unfairly - A Plus

Entertainment pundit, Kwame A Plus says Ghanaians have treated Afia Schwarzenegger unfairly.

According to him, when the actress’s ex-husband leaked her naked videos on the internet, he was applauded instead of facing the right consequences.

As a result of that, he says he supports her in the suit filed against her by Chairman Wontumi, politician and owner of Wontumi FM.

He, however, pointed out that his defence of her is not because he is afraid of her but that he does that out of love and the relationship they have.

"I support Afia because this country called Ghana has not been fair to her. Yes, not because I have something against Chairman Wontumi... got married to a useless man and when she left him, he took a phone to record a naked video of her. We didn't arrest him but left him to walk freely. When I say I support her people claim I am afraid of her, who is she? I am not afraid of her," he explained on United Showbiz on June 11.

He added that Afia Schwarzenegger’s actions were not serious enough for Chairman Wontumi to file a suit against her in court.

In a self-recorded video, in which she largely attacked, radio and TV presenter, Delay, Afia Schwarzenegger claimed that she has had a sexual affair with Delay’s boss, Chairman Wontumi.

Although many people have chastised her for what she said in the video, A Plus asserts that the things said in the video may be true.

"...Afia claims she had an affair with Chairman adding that he flatulates when they are making love, I would say it is normal, it is possible. This is not a case we must extend to court."

