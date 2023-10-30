ADVERTISEMENT
'Ghanaians in the diaspora always come through when we play shows outside' – Kidi

Dorcas Agambila

The Ghanaian superstar, KiDi, has acknowledged the significant support that Ghanaian musicians receive from the diaspora.

Kidi
Kidi

He also highlighted that individuals from various nationalities, not just Ghanaians, who reside in these foreign nations, contribute to this support.

KIDI
KIDI KIDI Pulse Ghana

During an appearance on the Day Show with Berla Mundi, KiDi expressed his gratitude for the support he and fellow Ghanaian artists receive from the diaspora. He emphasized that all parties involved should continue to put in more effort for continued success.

KiDi shared his perspective, saying, "What I've come to understand is that many Ghanaians living abroad often go the extra mile to make things happen for us when we perform. The love and support they show during our performances are remarkable."

Kidi
Kidi Pulse Ghana

He went on to reveal, "But what I found on our recent European tour is that we had attendees who weren't even Ghanaians. This was a source of hope, indicating that there must be something we're doing right. While we may not have perfected it, we are certainly making progress. It's a matter of persistently working at it."

The Ghanaian singer-songwriter is known for his contributions to the genres of a Afrobeats and high-life.

