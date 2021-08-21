Ghanaians lash out at Sarkodie for saying he is not cherished by his country-men

He appeared on Lagos-based The Beat FM Thursday, August 19, where presenter Osikhena Dirisu told him that Ghanaians don’t give him enough credit after ‘putting Ghana on the map.’

In his response, Sarkodie said he agrees with Osikhena’s assertions, however, it will be dicey coming from him because his friends will ‘feel kind of way.’ He said he gets support from Ghanaians, but they do not cherish him.

“I think for the past week or something, I was on a media tour, and I had a conversation...but you are saying it,” Sarkodie said. “It's kind of dicey when it's coming from me because I have friends, and they don't want to feel a certain kind of way. From what you said, I could say I do get support from Ghanaians, just that they should really hold unto moments and cherish it.”

Well, the above has caught the ire of some Ghanaians on social media. Commenting on the statement on Facebook, they berated Sarkodie for not giving them credit for making him who is.

