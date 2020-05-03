The actor’s sudden demise has been confirmed by close industry friends. He passed on last night, 2nd May 2020. Hitz FM presenter, Andy Dosty, speaking about Bishop Nyarko’s death on the radio said: " the actor passed on after a short illness".

Since then, Ghana has been thrown into mourning as Ghanaians take to social media to pay tributes to the late actor. Others shared scenes and memes created from his old movies whilst others posted videos of his sermons talking about death.

See posts below for how Ghanaians have been mourning the actor.